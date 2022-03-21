OSM marks five years over 1,000 projects

Frank MacFarlane and Micheál O’Sullivan, joint OSM directors and senior environmental consultants

The company was started by Newtownabbey duo Frank Macfarlane and Micheál O’Sullivan who, with over a decade of experience in the sector, decided to make a go of it for themselves.

The thriving company now specialises in environmental assessments, ensuring hopeful developments are safe for use, sympathetic to their surrounding areas and approved by authorities.

OSM director and senior consultant, Micheál O’Sullivan, said: “Having worked with my now business partner, Frank, as employees in the area for a number of years, we became excited by the opportunity the Mallusk area has to offer for a start-up business. Over our first five years in business, climate change and outdated infrastructure in Northern Ireland has made helping sites achieve planning permission increasingly complex. However, we take great pride in going the extra mile to find innovative and sustainable solutions for our clients.”

Indeed, the business has found that the majority of their business comes from repeat clientele and has been grateful to receive commissions ranging from household name businesses right down to independent clients across NI, as well as several projects in the UK mainland and RoI.

Their continued success has transferred into the local economy, with OSM employing five staff whilst currently recruiting for three more roles.

OSM has also been able to use their expertise to give back to their local community, with director Frank Macfarlane offering its services free of charge to extend the slipway of Carrickfergus Sailing Club in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Council.

OSM director, Frank Macfarlane, added: “It is fantastic to be able to create jobs in my local community and use the success we have encountered to give back.