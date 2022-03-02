OutsideIn founder shares how he took his business from ‘Spare Room to Stellar’

David Johnston, founder of the Belfast-based business which gives back with every purchase by donating clothes to homelessness people, is the first to share his story in 2022 on a Belfast City Council online resource which aims to inspire people to start their own business and signpost them towards the right support.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “It’s really inspirational to see and hear how David started with very little, beyond a strong desire to help people experiencing homelessness.

“With focus, hard work and determination, he’s built OutsideIn, an incredibly successful streetwear brand which has a really positive social impact. I’d encourage anyone thinking about starting a business to go online to www.spareroomtostellar.com, watch the films and sign up to get our support – we’ve got a team of experts on hand, ready to help!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Johnston, founder of OutsideIn

Starting out in 2016 as a streetwear brand to meet the immediate short-term needs of those on our streets, OutsideIn has the long-term goal of ending homelessness.

David Johnston of OutsideIn, explained: “I started off with nothing but a vision and a passion to help those less fortunate.

“OutsideIn is now a one of the UK’s fastest growing streetwear brands and through our ‘wear one share one’ model, every time a customer purchases an item, an additional item is given to someone experiencing homelessness.

“If sharing my story inspires others to give their business idea a go, I’ll be delighted. Taking a small idea and growing it is what the Spare Room to Stellar resource is all about. After all, I started my business in my mum’s spare room too! There’s fantastic support available for people starting out on their own in business – and we want to see more people getting out there and giving it a shot.”

In the coming weeks, people will also hear how Lynsey Bennett, co-founder of Lusso tan started her ever-expanding, revolutionary tanning brand providing inspiration and tips for early-stage businesses and entrepreneurs alike.

The resource is supported by Danske Bank and Pacem Accounting and Tax Advisory. To watch the stories and get the signposting and support you need to start your own business, go to www.spareroomtostellar.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.