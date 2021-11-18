Over £400,000 pipeline contracts seals a strong 2021 for Northern Ireland’s Decom Engineering

Cookstown firm, Decom Engineering Limited (Decom), has consolidated a strong 2021 performance with a hat-trick of international contract wins valued at more than £400,000.

The decommissioning solutions specialist has recently deployed two of its pipeline cutting saws to the Asia Pacific region to start a six month campaign on behalf of a global oil and gas operator.

This contract follows on from two other successful projects in the North Sea and Celtic Sea.

Decom Engineering CEO Sean Conway, commercial director with Nick McNally, Matthew Drumm, business development manager

The Gulf of Thailand project will see Decom Engineering Ltd’s cutting technology engaged in a 1000-cut programme to remove seabed pipeline infrastructure located in water depths of 70-100 metres, and includes concrete-coated pipelines ranging in diameter from 5-18 inch.

Prior to the Asia Pacific mobilisation, Decom Engineering Ltd completed the cutting of a production spool in 160 metres of water from one of the UK North Sea’s most northerly platforms, which followed on from supporting a well-abandonment workscope located in the Kinsale gas field in the Celtic Sea, off the south coast of Ireland.

In addition to the triple contract success, Decom Engineering Ltd has invested £200,000 to establish a new operational base near Aberdeen, and will mark its opening in the coming weeks with a series of technology showcase demonstrations for UK Continental Shelf-based clients.

Highlighting the increase workload and opening of the new facility, Decom Engineering chief executive officer, Sean Conway, said: “We have had an extremely busy and successful final half of 2021 with lots of strong interest in both our cutting tools and our Pipeline Coating Removal technologies.

Decom Engineering's subsea chopsaws have been deployed to Gulf of Thailand in latest project success

“This has been sealed with landing our largest-value cutting project to date, and if all goes to plan in the Gulf of Thailand, we expect this will create more opportunities.

“We are in the process of tendering for a number of other significant contracts, which if successful would propel the business forward and ensure we start 2022 in a very strong position.

“With the imminent opening of our new facility in Aberdeen, located on the doorstep of a strategically important North Sea client base, and further investment planned for extending our equipment fleet, we are very much looking forward to taking the business to new levels of activity in the year ahead.”

Established in 2011, the Cookstown-based engineering company has developed technologies which provide greener, faster and safer solutions for decommissioning in the energy sector.

The company has developed a range of cold cuttings saws which can perform a “clean cut” through 2-24 inch materials, can operate in the harshest working conditions, and which are in demand for international decommissioning projects as oil and gas operators replace or remove ageing infrastructure and redundant assets.

A cost-effective, snag-free alternative to diamond wire saws and hydraulic shears, the cutting saws can be deployed on pipes, drill pipe, conductors, umbilicals, chains and wire rope.

Decom Engineering Ltd’s other primary business line, Pipe Coating Removal (PCR) equipment, can strip and clean decommissioned or surplus pipelines of multiple coatings, so they can be repurposed for use on other projects, returning value to the asset owner and saving significant carbon emissions.

Mr Conway added: “Following COP26 in Glasgow, the world has never been more focussed on reducing the carbon footprint of international business and championing the transition to renewable energies.

“Our cutting saw and PCR technologies can play an important role in assisting energy companies, not only in decommissioning redundant assets, but in making them ready for re-use in other industrial sectors, which reduces carbon footprint.”

