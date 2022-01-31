Planning application submitted for £6M Lidl relocation and expansion

Supermarket chain Lidl has lodged a planning application with Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council with proposals to relocate and build a new store at the Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine.

This will see a £6m investment in the Coleraine store by the German chain with 18 new jobs created in store and a further 200 through development and construction.

A spokesperson for Lidl confirmed the application saying: “Lidl Northern Ireland has this week submitted a Pre Application Notification (PAN) to Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council to relocate its existing store within the Riverside Regional Centre to an adjacent unit within the centre.

“Representing an investment of £6 million, the expanded new store will be built to Lidl’s established concept design which prioritises sustainability and will create 18 permanent new retail jobs, adding to its 22-strong team, supporting a further 200 jobs through the development and construction phase.

“As part of the application to relocate the existing Lidl store and demolish the vacant retail warehouse on the new site, the bulky goods retail use will be transferred to the existing Lidl building which will be sub divided into two units to accommodate this and a storage or trade counter unit.”

The submitted proposals are for the demolition of the existing retail warehouse at unit 17 (beside Poundstretcher) and the erection of a discount food store, car parking and landscaping on the site and adjoining vacant land at the retail park.

This is the same unit that has seen planning applications previously submitted by two major retailers refused.

In 2015 the application by Home Bargains, which sought to permit the sale of convenience and comparison goods at unit 17, was refused.

Coleraine Borough councillors were told by the Planning Officer at the time, Michael Wilson, ‘there are suitable alternative sites in Coleraine Town Centre’ and the application was refused.

In January 2021 the Planning Committee refused an application for an operator which is assumed to be The Range.

An appeal which was lodged by the operator with the Planning Appeals Commission was subsequently withdrawn in December 2021.

