Planning approved for £9m investment in Glengormley

Artists impression of 63 apartments and a retail unit at the car wash and Ferbro buildings site in the centre of Glengormley

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission for a new £9million investment for 63 apartments and a retail unit at the car wash and Ferbro buildings site in the centre of Glengormley.

This new development will help to address the high demand for housing in the area and bring more residents and shoppers to the town, as well as creating 100 construction jobs and four full time jobs in retail.

The planning approval is in addition to recent announcements by the Council for £12million of investment in Glengormley over the next three years.

Councillor Sam Flanagan, the chairman of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s planning committee, said: “I am thrilled that permission has been granted for these apartments which will provide more homes and bring more residents and shoppers to Glengormley. The development will also transform this area in the heart of the town and improve its appeal to shoppers and visitors and create significant supply chain and commercial opportunities for the wider business communities.”