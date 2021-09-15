Poundland NI to close stores for a Christmas break

At its Christmas conference in Manchester today, Poundland told its 18,000 colleagues it would again give everyone a well-deserved break on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and keep all its stores closed.

The discount retailer has 37 stores throughout Northern Ireland including Coleraine, Omagh, Londonderry, Ballymena, Magherfelt, Newry, Cookstown, Banbridge, Bangor, Portadown, Armagh, Antrim, Strabane, Belfast, Larne, Newtownards, Enniskillen, Newtownabbey and Dungannon.

Back in January, Poundland NI also place a raft of its stores into ‘hibernation’ due to the third lockdown having an 80% decrease in footfall across some shopping centres and high streets.

Poundland to close stores for tow days over festive period

Barry Williams, Poundland’s managing director, said: “At the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, we were the first retailer to commit to giving all our colleagues a well-earned rest at Christmas 2020 by keeping stores closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. They deserve the same in 2021 and at our Christmas conference today in Manchester, we’ve shared that good news.

“Throughout the last 18 months, our colleagues have been heroes – quietly turning up to work to serve their communities right across the UK and Ireland. By closing on Boxing Day and New Year’ Day, we recognise that service and the chance to spend extra time with their families.”

And there was more good news for Poundland colleagues. Poundland also confirmed it was doubling the value of its Christmas voucher for its 18,000-strong team, giving every colleague £50 to spend on Christmas gifts.

