Poundland to open huge new Larne store this Saturday doubling its staff

A huge new Poundland store opens in Larne on Saturday (November 6) as the discount retailer doubles its staffing headcount in the town, extends its opening hours and offers more customer choice than ever before.

Earlier this year, Poundland moved out of its Murrayfield Shopping Centre location and the search began for a much larger outlet.

At over 7,000 square feet, the new store, at Unit 3 & 4 Laharna Retail Park, is more than three times the size of the town’s previous site and will offer shoppers a wide range of items at amazing value.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundland country manager, Olivia McLoughlin

Poundland has now doubled the number of staff it employs in Larne from 10 at the previous store to 20 in the new larger outlet. Opening hours have also been extended to 9pm (Monday-Saturday).

For the first time, customers in Larne will also enjoy the benefits of the rollout of PEP&CO which has become one of the top 20 clothing retailers in the UK, just six years after the brand was born.

The new Larne store, which is on the site of the former New Look and M&CO shops, will offer a wide range of PEP&CO clothing for the whole family, including womenswear, from jeggings to dresses, menswear, from polo tops to jeans, and kids’ clothing from PJs to school wear.

It will also have the very latest PEP&CO Home range, including throws, cushions, photo frames and decorative pieces from its autumn-winter 2021 collections.

And it joins the growing number of Poundland stores – now standing at more than 200 across the UK – to offer chilled and frozen food as part of the discount retailer’s project, Diamond Ice.

The chiller and freezer cabinets will stock a wide range of meals and snacks including ready-meals, pizzas, pies, frozen desserts and ice-cream.

While the store will still offer the everyday essentials, groceries, drinks and snacks shoppers love, they will also be able to see revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges.

Poundland’s country manager, Olivia McLoughlin, said: “We are delighted to be moving to a new store in Larne as we further underline our commitment to the town and the local economy.

“Customers will love the new and extended ranges all under the one roof in our huge new store with the value only Poundland can offer.

“Our new Larne store will provide a fantastic range of items so customers can get more of what they need in one trip and our investment in the design and layout will give them the best possible shopping experience.”

Further features at the Larne store include large trolleys and belted checkouts, which are being introduced at larger stores as part of the discount retailer’s transformation, for maximum convenience.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.