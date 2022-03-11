Primark confirms new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre
Retail giant Primark have announced that they are opening a new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.
Occupying a sales area of 30,800 sq ft, work will commence on the new Primark store this summer and will open to customers later this year.
Martin Walsh, Rushmere Centre Manager, said: “Primark is a fantastic addition to Rushmere. In all of our research over the years, Primark is a brand that
our customers have been very keen to see, and this announcement is testimony to the success of the centre. We look forward to the opening later in the year.”
A spokesperson from Primark said: “We are delighted to announce that we will open a new store at the Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon. Doors will open later this year and we are excited to be creating a new shopping experience for our customers in the area.”
Rushmere comprises 500,000 sq ft of retail and restaurants. Anchored by Dunnes, Next, Boots, JD Sports, and soon to be Primark, the centre provides a covered shopping centre of 350,000 sq ft and a retail park of 150,000 sq ft. The latter is anchored by Homebase, Curry’s and Matalan.
Rushmere attracts around 75,000 customers every week and the centre offers over 1,800 free car park spaces.