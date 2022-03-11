Primark confirms new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre

Occupying a sales area of 30,800 sq ft, work will commence on the new Primark store this summer and will open to customers later this year.

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Centre Manager, said: “Primark is a fantastic addition to Rushmere. In all of our research over the years, Primark is a brand that

our customers have been very keen to see, and this announcement is testimony to the success of the centre. We look forward to the opening later in the year.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primark are opening a new anchor store at Rushmere Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson from Primark said: “We are delighted to announce that we will open a new store at the Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon. Doors will open later this year and we are excited to be creating a new shopping experience for our customers in the area.”

Rushmere comprises 500,000 sq ft of retail and restaurants. Anchored by Dunnes, Next, Boots, JD Sports, and soon to be Primark, the centre provides a covered shopping centre of 350,000 sq ft and a retail park of 150,000 sq ft. The latter is anchored by Homebase, Curry’s and Matalan.