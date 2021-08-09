Retail Recovery Programme set to go live

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI and Cheryl McNeill, Northern Regional College

The Retail Recovery programme, which is fully funded through the Department for the Economy’s Flexible Skills Fund and Skills Focus programme, will kick-start with bespoke training this month through a series of webinars on support available, accessing finance and people management.

From September, all the colleges - Belfast Met, Northern Regional College, North West Regional College, South Eastern Regional College, Southern Regional College and South Western Regional College - will work in partnership with Retail NI to deliver a tailored technical masterclasses and retail skills-based training.

Highlighting the importance of the scheme to the retail sector and the local economy, Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive, Retail NI, said: “The retail sector has been under huge strain since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and has only recently become fully operational again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Normal working practices have not been possible across the sector which is subject to continuous changes in restrictions.

“The face of retail has changed dramatically, and it is vitally important we support retail skills requirements with a co-ordinated approach from the FE colleges.”

Cheryl McNeill, Business Engagement Officer, Northern Regional College Engagement Team, continued: “This Retail Recovery Programme has been tailored to cater to the needs of all retail businesses within the College catchment areas.”

Encouraging local businesses to take advantage of this fully funded training opportunity and to sign up, she added: “All learning will delivered in manageable timescales around the needs of businesses and will offer the opportunity to build on existing skills and also to develop new ones.

“The programme offers accredited qualifications from Level 2 through to Level 5 and will include topics such as marketing, branding, digital and entrepreneurial skills alongside industry specific masterclasses.”

Visit bit.ly/CollegesRetailRecovery for full details or contact Cheryl McNeill [email protected]

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.