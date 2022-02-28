Schuh moves into Castlecourt after 27 years in Royal Avenue store

Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt

With fit-out underway, the 8,000 sq. ft. store will complement Schuh Kids, which opened in 2015, trading from the ground floor of the centre, expanding the brand’s footprint under one roof. The development represents the brand’s most significant new store investment in the past five years, with all existing staff transferring to the new CastleCourt store.

Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt, said: “When Schuh opened its flagship Belfast store 27 years ago, it represented growth and regeneration for Royal Avenue and its surrounding areas, enticing even more global brands to the city centre. Now, with its most recent move to join us at CastleCourt, it shows the next generation of development in the area and the confidence our footfall affords their business.

“Schuh will open next door to Schuh Kids, resulting in a double fronted business with both offerings under one roof.”

Scott Renton, head of store development at Schuh, explained: “Belfast is a real ‘Schuh heartland’. It’s a city with some of the most committed Schuh shoppers and a fantastic student community. Bringing Schuh into CastleCourt next to our Schuh Kids store gives us the strongest fashion footwear offer in the city. It’s been a long time coming, and we owe it to the good folks of Belfast to give them the best Schuh shopping experience possible.”

Paul Wilson, retail director at Savills, added: “We are delighted that Schuh has chosen CastleCourt to open its new Flagship store, marrying its brands in the city by merging its kids offer with the main store. Totalling some 8,000 sq. ft., the new store will see substantial investment by Schuh which will contribute to the transformation that CastleCourt has been undergoing since Debenhams closed. We look forward to reporting on further new retailer lettings in the near future.”

Schuh’s new outlet is the latest in recent developments at CastleCourt. Carriage and Castles occasion-wear for children opened earlier this month, while toastie connoisseurs Melter continue their growth with a fit-out of their latest city-centre outlet in CastleCourt’s food court, which follows successful openings on William Street South in December 2021, plus their original outlet in Holywood.