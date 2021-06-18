SME retailers in NI gain another chance to grow online

The scheme is now open for a further call for applications.

Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest NI said: “DSCG was the first COVID-19 recovery scheme we launched and it attracted a lot of interest from day one with over 127 applications. We hope this second call will be equally well received.

“Many retailer and wholesalers experienced a sudden loss of trade when they were forced to close as a result of Covid. Faced with long periods without a physical shop for customers to visit, this scheme has provided vital support to help retailers invest in solutions so they can sell online.

Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest NI

“We are now running a second competitive call for applications to the scheme. Open to small and medium sized retailers and wholesalers, those successful will receive a maximum grant of £20,000 to implement a project that will allow them to grow their online presence and increase online sales.”

The scheme is open to small and medium sized retailers and wholesalers with five employees or more. The grant of up to £20,000 is to support 50% of eligible costs for successful projects. Full details on the scheme, eligibility and how to apply can be found on https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/dscg-call-2. Applications for the scheme will close at 5pm on Friday, July 9.

Samuel Lamont & Sons in Lurgan has already received support via the scheme. The company has used the funding to create a new website to allow it to sell its extensive range of textile products and household goods online to consumers and trade.

Joe Lamont, General Manager, Samuel Lamont & Sons, explained: “The development of this new website has opened up new opportunities for our business – for both trade and consumer sales. The new website is linked to our central stock system so the whole online purchasing process is much more efficient and we are able to manage stock more accurately. As well as financial help to develop our new website, we also received support for training on digital marketing which will help us to develop our online marketing strategy and drive more online sales. We hope that, in turn, we will be able to create new technology and online roles within the company to build on what we have started thanks to the support via DSCG.”

