Tesco’s first electric vehicle charging points for customers in Northern Ireland go live

Four free to use 7kW electric vehicle (EV) charging connectors were installed in December 2021, giving EV drivers a place to top the charge in their cars with 100% renewable energy while they shop. Over the four weeks to the January 13 2022 these new chargers have already provided more than 4,810 free green miles and in excess of 1.2 MWh of green energy.

Tesco now has charging points in stores in all four UK nations as it aims to install 2,400 charging points across 600 UK stores by the end of 2022. In partnership with Volkswagen and Pod Point, 2,014 have been installed so far, providing over 50 million green miles and 12,476 MWh of zero-emission energy since 2018.

The popularity of electric vehicles in NI is growing, with vehicle registrations increasing 190% between 2019 and 2020. To support the increasing number of customers switching to electric vehicles Tesco aims to install charging points in up to 10 stores throughout NI this year.

Tesco NI plan to install more charging points at a further 10 stores across NI in 2022

Stephen Cochrane, Tesco store director, NI, said: “More of our customers are switching to electric vehicles so I’m delighted that they will be able to top up the charge in their cars at our stores. We want to help our customers live more sustainable lives and giving them the opportunity to top up their electric vehicles for free while they shop is a little help to make this easier. I look forward to many more using these charging points as we roll them out across NI.”

Erik Fairbairn, founder and CEO, Pod Point, explained: “The partnership has made a massive contribution to charging infrastructure in the UK and we’re thrilled to have entered NI with the first of many charging points in Tesco stores in the region. Reaching nearly 5,000 electric miles in just four weeks is testament to the rising demand for EVs as more and more people realise the benefits of electric driving. We look forward to powering up even more Northern Ireland Tesco stores as we push ahead with our roll out.”

Sarah Cox, head of marketing, Volkswagen UK said: “Volkswagen is committed to its EV future, with not only a growing range of exceptional electric vehicles on offer, but also numerous charging facilities via its partnership with Tesco and Pod Point, for supermarket customers to top up while they shop. Living with an EV is easier when you can charge without having to go out of your way to plug in.

“What’s more, these chargers – which provide free green energy – are open to all electric vehicles, not just Volkswagens. Further electrifying NI’s Tesco stores for EV drivers is just one more way that Volkswagen is proud to help the UK on its journey to an electric-driven future.”

