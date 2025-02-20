Test drives are available for the Model 3 and Model Y and are open to drivers aged 21 and over

Tesla has now opened its Self-Serve Test Drive experience to Bangor, Co Down, marking the first of its kind in the region.

Located at Bloomfield Shopping Centre, the experience allows customers to test drive a Tesla at their convenience – without the need for direct interaction with staff or having to travel to its full-size store in Belfast.

Customers can easily book their test drive via the Tesla app or online, arrive at the location, verify their identity, unplug the car, and embark on their journey within minutes.

Tesla first launched its Self-Serve Test Drive model in the UK in 2023, with its first location in Perth, Scotland. Due to high demand, the program has expanded to 25 sites in just over a year, highlighting a growing interest in sustainable electric vehicles outside of major cities.

By bringing this service to Northern Ireland, Tesla is making it more accessible for those who may not have previously had the opportunity to experience its pioneering vehicles. In just a few weeks, over 40 bookings have been made through this new service at the Bangor site.

How it works

Book a test drive via the Tesla app or online.

Receive instructions on how to access your vehicle.

Arrive at BloomfieldsShopping Centre Tesla test drive site and verify your identity.

Unplug your fully charged Tesla.

Drive and experience Tesla’s award-winning cars

Test drives are available for the Model 3 and Model Y and are open to drivers aged 21 and over.

To book a test drive, visit the Tesla website online or book via the Tesla app.