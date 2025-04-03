The Range yet to announce opening date for it's eagerly awaited superstore in Cookstown

The former Homebase store in Cookstown | Google

Major retailer The Range has not yet announced an opening date for its new store in Cookstown.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been speculation that the Plymouth-based retailer is aiming to open a variety store and gardening centre at the former Homebase premises at Cookstown this month.

Mid Ulster councillor Trevor Wilson said he welcomed the news that the retailer was coming to the Broadfield estate which includes Tesco, Next, M&S and new Lidl store that is currently under contruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is wonderful news for the Cookstown especially the staff of the former Homebase store who can now look forward to working for The Range," he said.

Coming to Cookstown soon The Range | National World

"Hopefully, it will also mean there will be additional jobs created at the new store."

Although The Range has remained tight lipped about the new store, they have been advertising for staff since last month.

They snapped up 70 Homebase outlets across the UK after the chain fell into administration in the run up to Christmas.