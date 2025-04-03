The Range yet to announce opening date for it's eagerly awaited superstore in Cookstown
There has been speculation that the Plymouth-based retailer is aiming to open a variety store and gardening centre at the former Homebase premises at Cookstown this month.
Mid Ulster councillor Trevor Wilson said he welcomed the news that the retailer was coming to the Broadfield estate which includes Tesco, Next, M&S and new Lidl store that is currently under contruction.
"This is wonderful news for the Cookstown especially the staff of the former Homebase store who can now look forward to working for The Range," he said.
"Hopefully, it will also mean there will be additional jobs created at the new store."
Although The Range has remained tight lipped about the new store, they have been advertising for staff since last month.
They snapped up 70 Homebase outlets across the UK after the chain fell into administration in the run up to Christmas.
Cookstown Homebase closed in March.
