A local embroidery company is celebrating a bumper second year in business with the opening of a new workshop, the creation of five new jobs and an impressive 225% increase in sales.

Sarah Thompson from Randalstown started Ted & Stitch in February 2020 from her kitchen table when her young son was in remission following a brave battle with cancer.

With an initial investment of £700 to purchase a sewing machine, the mum of three, Alfie (7), Nate (5) and Arthur (3), did not foresee the initial growth that Ted & Stitch would experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Husband and wife team, Sarah and Paul Thompson of Ted & Stitch

Following unprecedented demand and a further investment of £65,000 for seven new state-of-the-art machines, thousands of orders for the custom embroidery of jumpers, t-shirts and workwear continued.

Confident of continued success, her husband Paul left his job in sales to work alongside Sarah to implement their exciting plans for growth and the couple hasn’t looked back.

Sarah, founder of Ted & Stitch, said: “Throughout Nate’s illness, I kept thinking, why aren’t there t-shirts with ‘I’m Brave’, ‘I’m Awesome’ or ‘I Can do This’ – something that I could empower him with. When my son was in remission, our future had never looked brighter, but I was still in a bad place.

“The old Sarah was gone and I knew that I needed something for me. One day, my husband Paul encouraged me to do what I’d always wanted to do and make t-shirts with positive and inspiring messages on them. And Ted & Stitch was born. I bought a machine and got creative for my boys and it wasn’t long before I started receiving orders from family and friends.

Husband and wife team, Sarah and Paul Thompson of Ted & Stitch

“Never in a million years when I was sitting at my kitchen table stitching those initial orders did I imagine that Ted & Stitch would be where it is today. A growing business with our own workshop, seven machines, five members of staff and orders from across NI, the RoI and UK. I feel very lucky to be able to work with my husband in our family business and have a fantastic team of employees.

“We love what we do and I can truly say that our success is a result of sheer hard work and determination. The response and support has just been incredible and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“Ted & Stitch is personal, that’s what makes us unique. We don’t have customers, we have friends. Every single order we receive, we know there is a story behind it – whether it’s a gift for a loved one, a jumper to empower or an order from a small business to make their uniforms with their own individual brand, that they have worked very hard to establish. To be part of that is something very special.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.