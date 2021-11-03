Tomorrow’s Ballymena Discount Day promises to be the ‘biggest ever’

The Mayor is encouraging shoppers to pay the town a visit for some excellent deals across all retailers.

The annual Discount Day, formerly known as Church Street Discount Day, is organised by Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID).

Running from 9am to 9pm, Discount Day will see the majority of local independent and high street retailers offering shoppers special promotions and discounts throughout the day.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, pictured with Ballymena BID manager, Emma McCrea

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “Once again, we are hoping for a hugely successful Discount Day in the town centre following what has been a very difficult time for retailers.

“Support from both retailers and visitors is increasing and it will be great to see the shops in the town thriving with deals that you do not want to miss out on.

“We will be delighted to welcome many new and returning visitors to the town centre to see our fantastic selection of independent and high street stores, not to mention our bars and eateries.”

Manager of Ballymena BID, Emma McCrea, continued: “We are delighted to see so many businesses get involved in discount day following such a challenging year. BID and all participating businesses are excited to welcome customers back from near and far for the most anticipated shopping day of the year.

“Ballymena unlike other towns is over 70% independent business so the support and custom means so much to them. We wish everyone an enjoyable shopping day.”

Ballymena Discount Day is a great way to get more for your money and use your High Street Voucher issued by the Department for the Economy.

There will be discounts throughout the whole town so explore every street and if you want to stay overnight.

Visit www.ballymenameans.com for a full list of discounts and you can also follow @ballymenameans on social media for regular updates.

Remember you can also avail of all the best offers by using the ShopMEA app which launched in early October.

The app, which is funded by the Department for Communities’ COVID-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme and launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Town Centre Recovery Group, gives you access to the best and most exclusive deals, rewards and events right in the palm of your hand.

Download ShopMEA from the App Store and Google Play Store today, or find out more over at http://onelink.to/shopmea

The message from the Mayor is that safety is still paramount for shoppers and retailers alike.

Last year, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council led the way with the innovative Covid Confidence Scheme, which was designed to support businesses to roll out enhanced safety and hygiene measures to protect the health of our community.

Sanitiser stations have been installed in our town centres to help keep shoppers safe.

