Northern Ireland law firm, MKB Law has announced the appointment of Emma Jamison to associate director within the family law department.

Emma joins Anne Marie Kelly, head of the department and one of the founding partners of the firm, alongside colleagues Aine Toner, associate director and Aoife McCann, solicitor.

This appointment reflects the ongoing expansion of the Belfast-based firm which provides legal guidance to corporate, commercial and individual clients.

The team of 40 staff is adept in all areas of law with a particular focus on property, corporate, debt recovery and insolvency, litigation, private client, matrimonial and employment matters.

Originally from Belfast, Emma moved to England in 2007 to pursue her legal studies at the University of Liverpool and the University of Law in London.

She has worked in family and matrimonial law, firstly as a trainee and then as a solicitor at top-ranked family law firms. During this time Emma dealt with complex and high net worth disputes often with an international element, offshore assets and trusts. Her client’s included royalty and high-profile athletes.

Whilst in London, Emma was a member of the YRes Committee and also a volunteer legal advisor at the Rights of Women.

MKB Law’s Family Law team are ranked at one of the leading firms in Northern Ireland, acting for business owners, directors and professionals.

Director Anne Marie Kelly is noted in Chambers & Partners – a leading international legal directory – for her expertise in matrimonial finance, including matters that feature complex property, corporate and pension aspects.

Emma said: “Having practiced in London for a number of years with some leading law firms, I am delighted to return back to Northern Ireland as I begin the next chapter in my legal career.

"I was keen to join a firm with not only an exceptional reputation but one that places their staff at the heart of their business – and I am very happy to have found that in MKB Law.”

Anne Marie Kelly added: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Emma to the team at MKB Law.

“Emma’s exceptional knowledge and expertise will further strengthen our Family Law department and our management team at a time of confident expansion for the company.”