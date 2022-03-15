Tribe Technology welcomes Australian ambassador to Mallusk HQ

The Australian ambassador to Ireland has made a special visit to innovative automation focused mining equipment maker Tribe Tech in Belfast to hear about the growth of the company in Northern Ireland and Western Australia.

The Hon. Gary Gray, who is a former Minister for Resources and Energy in Australia and has extensive experience in the mining and minerals industry, met with Tribe Tech’s leadership team and workforce at its headquarters on Enterprise Way.

Based in Mallusk and Perth, Australia, Tribe Tech is led by a team of mechanical, electrical and mechatronic engineers and has developed the world’s first completely autonomous Reverse Circulation (RC) drill rig, which is designed to improve safety and increase efficiency in the mining sector, with a focus initially on iron ore.

Australia’s ambassador to Ireland, Hon. Gary Gray, with Tribe Tech’s managing director Charlie King outside the company’s production facility in Mallusk

The first RC drill rigs in production have already attracted an impressive multi-million-dollar order book, with data showing that the automated rig is 100 times safer and 70% more productive than conventional RC drilling rigs.

Managing director Charlie King, who worked in Australia for more than a decade, said it was a fantastic endorsement to have the ambassador make the trip up from Dublin.

He said: “I would like to thank the Australian government, and Gary in particular, for their ongoing support for what we’re building here at Tribe Technology. It was great to be able to show him the progress we’ve made in ramping up production. We’ve built a fantastic team in both Belfast and Perth in Australia and we’re looking forward to expanding into more global mining jurisdictions in future.”

Ambassador Gray, explained: “It’s great to be at Tribe Tech. This is a company that is building safety, it’s building efficiency and it’s building capacity into an activity which has been difficult within the mining industry across the world. Safe practices in drilling are at the heart of the best practices in mining and in exploration. The skill base that’s here in Ireland, the enthusiasm and the talent to build a global business in global supply chains is just magnificent. It’s wonderful to be here.”

Tribe Tech moved the company’s headquarters to Mallusk in 2021 in part due to the availability of its highly skilled workforce, Northern Ireland’s strong track record in the manufacturing sector and economies of scale compared to more expensive locations. Plans are in place to grow the workforce to over 120 people in the next four years.

Fiona McCartan, supply chain manager at Tribe Tech, added: “It is clear from Gary’s visit that the excitement Tribe Tech is generating reaches far beyond Northern Ireland. We are providing fantastic opportunities for employment and, giving local businesses a chance to be involved in one of Northern Ireland’s most innovative projects and boosting the local economy.

“This is why internationally our business is gaining so much traction from world-leading drilling and mining companies. It’s an exciting time for everyone involved and we are so thankful for the ambassador’s support.”

