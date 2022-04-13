Two high profile Belfast properties up for sale

The properties, a former Methodist Church on University Road in the south of the city and the former JJB Sports on Royal Avenue, in Belfast City Centre, are being sold with the benefit of vacant possession and both have excellent redevelopment potential.

Spanning approximately 9,260 sq ft, 21 University Road is an exciting regeneration opportunity in a much sought after location on the corner of University Road and Fountainville Avenue, a short distance from Queens University.

The most recent planning approval was granted in 2017 for change of use from a place of worship to a public house. The previous approval, which has now lapsed, was granted in 2008 for change of use to offices and the demolition of adjoining buildings and replacement with 31 studio apartments. Lambert Smith Hampton is seeking offers in excess of £750,000 for the property.

58-68 Royal Avenue, Belfast

The second property, 58-66 Royal Avenue, occupies a highly prominent city centre location and is an excellent redevelopment opportunity. Less than a five minute walk from the new University of Ulster Campus, the property is a four and half storey building comprising approximately 12,306 sq ft, with an extensive rear yard.

Lambert Smith Hampton is seeking offers over £850,000 for the city centre property.

Jonathan Martin, Director at Lambert Smith Hampton, said, “The properties are prominently located in parts of the city that have continued to enjoy substantial development and regeneration over the past number of years. Both assets are strategically located, close to the cities university campuses and both have significant redevelopment potential. We therefore expect the properties to appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

“Planning had been secured for both sites to be turned into public houses, which may appeal to some purchasers, however, the situation and scale of both properties mean that they will undoubtedly suit a wide range of uses, subject to the necessary planning consents being obtained”.