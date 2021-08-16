Wilsons Auctions goes green with installation of new Electric Vehicle Chargers

The investment is aimed at accelerating the transition to electric vehicles as the company takes a leadership role in response to climate change.

The chargers have been installed to service the increased provision of hybrid cars and fully electric cars for staff, which comes as the auction company embarks on a project to reduce its carbon footprint by encouraging a greener solution to its company car offering.

Commenting on the progression of Wilsons Auctions green journey Peter Johnston, Group Operations Director, said: “In addition to the company being powered by renewable energy, the installation of electric chargers further underlines Wilsons Auctions commitment to achieve net zero through our Carbon Reduction Plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Johnston, Wilsons Auctions Group Operations Director with Andrew Wilson, Managing Director of Wilson Power and Energy Ltd who installed the new Electric Vehicle Chargers at Wilsons Auctions premieses

“The transition from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles is driven by the Wilsons Auctions senior management so providing electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the company will further support the transition away from fossil fuels and encourage low carbon alternatives.”

The installation of the electric vehicle chargers was undertaken by Wilson Power and Energy Ltd, with managing director Andrew Wilson delighted that Wilsons Auctions chose his company to move forward on their ‘green journey’.

Andrew added: “With Wilsons Auctions staff already transitioning to Full Electric and Hybrid vehicles the installation of charging units at their branches is the first step for the long established and renowned Auction Group which extends to 18 sites across the UK and Ireland. The work has been completed on time and with detailed planning we were able to ensure the hammer continued to fall in the auction rooms and the installation work did not disrupt the operation of the business. Wilson Power and Energy Ltd are looking forward to building a strong working relationship with the team at Wilsons Auctions as we move to further reduce their carbon footprint.”

Wilsons Auctions has grown from a single auction site in Northern Ireland to become the largest independent auction company in the UK and Ireland with an annual hammer total in excess of £390 million.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.