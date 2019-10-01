Contractor for £3.5m outlet at Toome

Work is set to begin on a new £3.5m service station at Toome, creating approximately 50 new construction and operational jobs.

Construction will begin next week on the new outlet at the Brecart Roundabout in Toomebridge.

The development follows the opening of the A6 upgrade between Randalstown and Toome last month.

Contractor MSM Contracts has been appointed to deliver this scheme which is expected to be completed by March next year.

Canice Mallaghan, representing Moorefield, said: “We are excited to see work commence on this essential project. As a key travel corridor connecting Belfast to the North West of the region, the service station will meet the needs of the many commuters who travel this road frequently in both directions, as well as providing a much-needed service for those working in the freight and haulage industry. The development of this new service will be a key asset on this new stretch between Belfast and the North West.”

Robert Mackey Managing Director of MSM Contracts stated: “We are thrilled that MSM Contracts have been appointed to deliver this project. The new road is already of benefit to the people who use this road every day and the addition of this new service station will provide a very accessible new service to those people.

“We will be working in partnership with the developers to ensure the project is delivered and exceeds the expectation of those road users who will avail of the service station when complete.”