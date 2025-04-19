Contractors have commenced ‘urgent works’ at Londonderry iconic Austins building to ‘arrest building decay and secure the site’

Contractors have commenced urgent repair works at one of Londonderry’s most iconic landmarks, the historic Austins department store, in a bid to ‘arrest building decay and secure the site’.

Austins, once heralded as one of the oldest independent department stores in the world, first opened its doors in 1830 when Thomas Austin established a drapery shop at the corner of the Diamond. The building has remained vacant for the past nine years, following the liquidation of the company that operated it on behalf of the City Hotel Group.

Now, thanks to the recent acquisition by the Inner City Trust, the building is set to be brought back to life. The current phase of works will focus on stabilising the structure and enhancing its street-level appearance. This includes improved presentation and lighting, along with a public display of historic photographs showcasing Austins through the decades.

The restoration is expected to be completed by the summer.

Venerable Reverend Robert Miller, chair of the Inner City Trust, said: “We are pleased to take forward this initial phase of essential repairs as part of our overall vision to rescue, restore and reimagine this regionally significant heritage building.”

The move marks a significant step in preserving Londonderry’s architectural and cultural heritage and breathing new life into the city centre.

He continued: “These initial works will allow the Trust and our consultants, Mullarkey Pedersen Architects, to safely undertake thorough building appraisals from the summer 2025 onwards. This technical appraisal work will include detailed architectural surveys, material investigations, heritage analysis, detailing scope of repairs and refurbishment, and development of design options for a reimagined Austins.

“The Trust is currently discussing potential future uses of the building with a range of bodies, and we look forward to engaging with the community on this and on the community’s personal memories and connections with Austins.”

Subject to funding and planning consents, the Trust currently anticipates moving into delivery construction phase in 2026, with construction estimated to be complete by 2027.

Reverend Miller added that the Trust “will continue to provide project updates as we work through the detail to deliver the project vision, and the Trust would like to thank the community for their continued support”.