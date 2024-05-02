Convenience retail group Musgrave Northern Ireland announces £14million investment in local food
Convenience retail group Musgrave Northern Ireland has announced a £14 million investment in local produce with the launch of a new own-label range, which has been developed especially for SuperValu, Centra and Mace.
Good Food Locally Sourced comprises a range of almost 150 products, offering a variety of everyday wholesome tasty food, including meat, poultry, dairy and meal solutions - all sourced from local suppliers across the island of Ireland.
Brought to market in partnership with suppliers including McAtamney’s Gourmet Kitchen in Portglenone and Strathroy Dairies in Omagh, the new range delivers convenient products to Northern Irish customers at the great value the retail brands are well known for and will be made available to more than 200 stores.
Customers nationwide can shop the range from May 6, enjoying fresh milk, a selection of meat cuts, as well as delicious readymade offerings such as lasagna, pies and bakes. Global cuisine influences include the popular honey chilli chicken, chicken tikka masala and an NI favourite - the peppered chicken stack – all with the quality assurance of local.
Julie Cherry, trading director at Musgrave NI, said: “Good Food is an authentic promise of taste, quality and value, while Locally Sourced makes an equally important promise that the range is sourced from here.
“Our investment to bring Good Food Locally Sourced to market reflects our already firm commitment to supporting local producers and suppliers – we spend £166 million annually on local food and drink, we work with 3,000 local farmers and 240 local food and drink suppliers, and stock over 4,500 local products across our stores”.
The launch will be supported with in-store POS, mix & match promotions, and a through-the-line marketing campaign including OOH advertising, TV and radio.
Good Food Locally Sourced will be available to purchase from 6th May 2024 and will be available from SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores.
