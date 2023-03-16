The annual motorcycle racing season across NI had been thrown into chaos in February by soaring insurance costs.

However on Thursday the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) said a revised insurance deal would allow all NI events to go ahead this year.

Key to the developments were over £92,000 raised by fans and a major donation from County Tyrone businessman, Derek Keys and his company Euro Auctions.

Davy Morgan (Yamaha) and John Burrows (Honda) in the Supersport race at the Cookstown 100 in 2012. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Cookstown 100 Chairman John Dillon said his club is now working full throttle to reinstate the race for 21 and 22 April.

"We are basically doing a year's work in five weeks. It is very tight," said Mr Dillon, who is also chair of the MCUI (UC).

However he is confident that everything will be ready in time.

"There are only 4-5 volunteers doing the work, we are a wee small club. But it will be done, because we have good club members working their hearts out.”

Looking to the future, he took note of comments this week from British Superbike rider and six times North West winner Glenn Irwin, who said that fans must start paying to watch road races.

Mr Dillon estimates that motorcycle racing brings some £30m into NI each year, drawing many international tourists from Australia and the US.

He also notes the huge media coverage it provides for NI.

And he went on to express special thanks to everyone who raised funds to cover the insurance this year – and asked them to support their local clubs if possible.

"Because until the government steps in we are on the backfoot and trying to do all this by ourselves."

Meanwhile, Robert Graham, chairman of the Ulster Grand Prix Race, said that although he is hopeful it will go ahead, the club has not yet made a formal decision as some members are overseas.

"We have to make sure everything is right,” he said. “But if everything works out we hope to run it as normal."