Cookstown jobs fair to be held during Mid Ulster Enterprise Week

The Department for Communities, in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council, Network Personnel and Mid Ulster Skills Forum, is hosting a job fair, in Cookstown, on Wednesday November 20.

The event will take place in Cookstown Leisure Centre, from 12.00 pm until to 6.00 pm.

Up to 50 employers will take part, with representatives from the manufacturing, hospitality, engineering, care and retail sectors, with many more on hand to answer questions and discuss employment and apprenticeship opportunities.

The job fair aims to offer people who are seeking employment the opportunity to meet a range of prospective employers and apply for work. It is a chance to find out more about how to enhance employability and learn about the types of jobs available.

The Department for Communities’ Head of Strategic Employment Branch, Stephen McGlew, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council and Network Personnel in organising and delivering this job fair.

“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking for employment or a change of career to make connections, get advice and apply for real employment opportunities. It really does promote the spirit of the ‘Local Works’ agenda, which aims to bring together local stakeholders to work in close partnership and deliver recruitment initiatives that are tailored to shared local needs.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council Cllr Martin Kearney said: “This job fair brings a significant number of local employers together under one roof and offers a rare opportunity to explore a whole range of employment opportunities in a short period of time and I am very pleased that so many of our businesses are participating.

“They do so during our first ever Mid Ulster Enterprise Week, when we are also showcasing the spirit of entrepreneurship which has made Mid Ulster the most entrepreneurial region in Northern Ireland”.

Adele McIvor, from Network Personnel, commented: “There are a wide range of job opportunities and support available across Mid Ulster. This job fair is the perfect opportunity to bring employers and support organisations together under one roof for people to meet them face to face.”

A range of support organisations and services will be available including the Department for Communities’ Job Search Services and Health and Work Support Team and the Department for the Economy’s Careers Service - providing advice and guidance on training and employment programmes currently available for anyone seeking to upskill or retrain.