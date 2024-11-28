The Cookstown-based company has cemented its reputation as the leading provider of decommissioning subsea cutting and asset recovery services showcasing its ability to deliver innovative solutions for complex offshore projects

Northern Ireland’s Decom Engineering (Decom) is set to finish 2024 on a high with the completion of several key contracts in the UK North Sea, Gulf of Mexico and South America worth an estimated £2 million.

The Cookstown-based engineering firm has cemented its reputation as the leading provider of decommissioning subsea cutting and asset recovery services showcasing its ability to deliver innovative solutions for complex offshore projects.

In the UK North Sea, Decom recently completed a significant conductor removal campaign, further solidifying its capability to deliver safe and efficient decommissioning solutions. The success of this operation highlights Decom’s expertise in addressing technical challenges across diverse offshore environments.

Decom Engineering managing director Sean Conway with the latest C1-16UL Chopsaw

Offshore Western Australia, Decom is set to deploy its custom-built Tracksaw to complete linear cuts in areas of limited access and remove excess webbing to allow the safe recovery of a disconnectable turret mooring on an offshore field.

Additionally, Decom is preparing to complete another project in Australia which will involve deploying its patented Chopsaws to deliver fast and consistent cutting of mooring chains on the seabed.

Decom is also scheduled to complete a challenging project in Exmouth Gulf, Western Australia, performing 850 cuts on an 8” multi-layer flexible flowline over a 30-day window.

The latest in Decom Engineering's C1 Chopsaw Range

Decom Engineering managing director, Sean Conway, said: “Offshore Australia has become an increasingly important market for our cutting technologies and the diversity of these projects underlines the flexibility our Chopsaws can offer a range of clients.

“We have worked with each client over many months to devise tailored solutions which addresses their unique technical and logistical challenges. The relationships we have built up with major operators in the region gives us confidence that Australia will continue to be a strategic region which will support our growth in 2025 and beyond.”

In the Gulf of Mexico, Decom is preparing for a 40-day campaign on a major Tension Leg Platform. The C1-24 Chopsaw will be deployed to severe 24” tendon sections on the platform decommissioning project, overcoming complex challenges such as tension and internal structures.

Decom Engineering's C1-24 Chopsaw in action

The company is also optimising its Chopsaw tool range with the development of a lightweight variant (C1-16UL). This bespoke tool will be deployed during a 45-day campaign in the Shenandoah Field, cutting studless mooring chains in less than 10 minutes and incorporating a linked retention system to secure severed sections.

In South America, Decom is gearing up for a 10-month project to cut multiple 120mm link mooring chains on an offshore installation. A specially designed C1-16 Chopsaw has been developed to meet project demands, allowing chain cutting without blade changes or tool recovery.

Sean Conway added: “It is encouraging to finish 2024 so strongly. The diversity of the projects we have lined up for 2025 is a testament to the innovative approach that is central to how we work with clients.