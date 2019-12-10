Cork distributor deal for new gin brand

A brand new Northern Ireland whiskey and gin company has signed a deal with independent premium drinks distributor Barry and Fitzwilliam.

Hinch, which launched a £15m distillery and visitor experience in Belfast last month, said it is delighted to announce the Cork-based company as its distribution partner in the Republic of Ireland.

Michael Barry, MD of Barry and Fitzwilliam said: “Barry and Fitzwilliam have been appointed as the exclusive distribution partner for Hinch Distillery in the Republic of Ireland.

“We are Ireland’s largest premium drinks distributor with a portfolio of more than 120 beers, wines and spirits and we are delighted to be working with the Hinch team to bring these exceptional products to the Irish consumer.

“The Craft Hinch Irish Whiskey brands and Ninth Wave Gin are already firm favourites on the international stage and we are excited to be at the forefront with them in Ireland”.

Hinch Distillery is located outside Ballynahinch.