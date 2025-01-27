Corporate law firm appoints two new partners in Northern Ireland following 'continued growth and success'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has announced the appointment of two new partners in Northern Ireland.
Catherine Irvine and Steven Duggan are both appointed to the Belfast office’s 30-strong corporate and M&A department. This brings the total number of corporate partners to eight, and 22 across the wider partner group in Northern Ireland.
Commenting on the appointments, Michael Neill, head of office at ALG in Northern Ireland, said: “These partner appointments come in response to the ALG’s continued growth and success, and further build upon the strength and breadth for which our senior leadership team is so widely renowned.
“Having each served more than a decade at ALG, Catherine and Steven are superb additions to our partner group – each possessing the outstanding technical expertise, fresh thinking and strong commercial acumen demanded by our clients.”
Having joined ALG as a trainee in 2012, Catherine Irvine advises a wide range of clients across a variety of business and industry sectors on corporate transactions, both at a national and multi-jurisdictional level.
Catherine's areas of expertise include M&A, corporate restructuring and venture capital and private equity investments. She also advises on group reorganisations, joint venture and shareholders' agreements, share options and incentives and other shareholder and partnership matters along with providing general corporate law, governance and compliance advice.
Steven Duggan joined our Belfast corporate and M&A team as a partner in November, having spent the past four years with an international firm in Dublin. Steve previously spent more than 10 years in ALG’s Dublin office and rejoins ALG with a wealth of experience.
He specialises in domestic and international M&A and private equity transactions. Steven also has significant experience in advising on shareholder arrangements, equity capital markets transactions, securities law, corporate governance and listed company compliance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.