Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Catherine Irvine and Steven Duggan are both appointed to the Belfast office’s 30-strong Corporate and M&A department

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has announced the appointment of two new partners in Northern Ireland.

Catherine Irvine and Steven Duggan are both appointed to the Belfast office’s 30-strong corporate and M&A department. This brings the total number of corporate partners to eight, and 22 across the wider partner group in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the appointments, Michael Neill, head of office at ALG in Northern Ireland, said: “These partner appointments come in response to the ALG’s continued growth and success, and further build upon the strength and breadth for which our senior leadership team is so widely renowned.

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has announced the appointment of two new partners in Northern Ireland. pICTURED IS ALG Partners Steven Duggan, Michael Neill and Catherine Irvine

“Having each served more than a decade at ALG, Catherine and Steven are superb additions to our partner group – each possessing the outstanding technical expertise, fresh thinking and strong commercial acumen demanded by our clients.”

Having joined ALG as a trainee in 2012, Catherine Irvine advises a wide range of clients across a variety of business and industry sectors on corporate transactions, both at a national and multi-jurisdictional level.

Catherine's areas of expertise include M&A, corporate restructuring and venture capital and private equity investments. She also advises on group reorganisations, joint venture and shareholders' agreements, share options and incentives and other shareholder and partnership matters along with providing general corporate law, governance and compliance advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Duggan joined our Belfast corporate and M&A team as a partner in November, having spent the past four years with an international firm in Dublin. Steve previously spent more than 10 years in ALG’s Dublin office and rejoins ALG with a wealth of experience.