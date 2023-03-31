The Consumer Council has issued a reminder of the pending changes which are kicking in on April 1 – but in some other happy news for consumers, the council’s data shows that both home heating oil costs and motor fuel prices are continuing to fall.

The electricity price hikes are happening because, whilst wholesale energy prices are coming down, changes are being made to the level of the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) subsidy from government, says the Consumer Council.

• Power NI, the biggest electricity firm in NI with 470,000 customers, will see the cost of electricity rise by +14%, says the council.

Energy firms' logos

This, and the changes below, are a result of a combination of both tariff changes and cuts to government subsidy.

• SSE Airtricity is the next biggest, with over 160,000 customers. Its customers can expect a jump of 37%.

• Electric Ireland’s roughly 96,000 customers can expect to see a change of +18%.

• Budget Energy users, with over 80,000 customers, are not expected to see a change in price.

• Those using Click Energy, with 24,000 customers, look set to see their cost of electricity upped by 41%.

• When it comes to gas bills, SSE Airtricity – with 194,000 or so customers – can expect a +15% hike.

• Firmus Gas’ bills outside greater Belfast (62,000 customers) look set to drop by -14%.

• Within greater Belfast (43,200 customers), Firmus Gas users can expect a -19% cut.

Meanwhile the latest weekly data shows home heating oil is continuing to drop in price.

Back on January 26, the most recent peak, 500 litres cost an average of £454.35.

