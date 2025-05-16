Ramore Restaurants Ltd, based in Portrush, is a well-known dining destination popular with tourists, visitors and some of Northern Ireland’s top golfers

Council officials are working closely with a prominent north coast restaurant group after one of its premises received a low score in a recent food hygiene inspection.

Ramore Restaurants Ltd, based in Portrush, is a well-known dining destination popular with tourists, visitors and some of Northern Ireland’s top golfers. The group operates several venues within the Ramore Complex, including The Basalt, The Mermaid, Wine Bar and The Coast.

A Council spokesperson confirmed that a recent inspection (April 2) of the Ramore Complex resulted in a food hygiene rating of 1 — the second-lowest on the scale.

According to the report hygienic food handling was ‘generally satisfactory’, while cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety required ‘major improvement necessary’.

However, officials have since been working with the business operator to address the issues and ensure full compliance with food hygiene legislation.

A Council spokesperson, confirmed: “The Ramore Complex (which comprises of The Basalt, The Mermaid, Wine Bar and The Coast) was inspected and was found to have a food hygiene rating of 1. However, food officers have since been working with the business operator to ensure compliance with food hygiene legislation.”

Other premises operated by Ramore Restaurants Ltd — Neptune & Prawn and The Harbour — are registered separately.

The Council spokerson added: “Registered separately are Neptune and Prawn and The Harbour, the current Food Hygiene scores for these premises are 5 and 4 respectively.”

The owners of Ramore Restaurants Ltd were contacted for comment but have yet to respond.