Coveney to address Belfast Chamber

Belfast Chamber has announced that the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland, Tánaiste Simon Coveney TD, will give the keynote speech at its annual lunch on Wednesday October 23.

The theme will be ‘Boosting business links between Belfast and Dublin’

Other speakers will be Dublin Chamber president Niall Gibbons and Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton.

Mr. Hamilton said, “We are delighted that the Tánaiste is joining us for our annual lunch. At this critical time for Belfast businesses, I know that those attending will be greatly interested in hearing from Mr Coveney.

“Our theme for the lunch of boosting business links between Belfast and Dublin is something that the Tánaiste will be able to provide a unique insight into and Belfast Chamber looks forward to welcoming Mr. Coveney to what is shaping up an exciting event.”

Tickets can be purchased from the chamber’s website.