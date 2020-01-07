Craftworld: Closure of Belfast retailer blamed on bus lanes and parking charges

Belfast’s traffic problem must be looked at again, a UUP councillor has said, after well-known retailer Craftworld cited traffic issues as factors when it announced its closure.

The craft and hobby store, located on Queen Street in the city centre, made the announcement on Facebook, much to the dismay of its customers.

It said bus lanes, limited parking, the Primark fire and online shopping were all factors that led to the decision to shut down.

The family business, which has 10 staff, was established in 1976 and originally traded as a department in Leisureworld.

The full post read: “It is with deep regret and sadness that Craftworld will be closing its doors, after over 30 years in business.

“This has been a very hard decision to make but due to the downturn in retail sales, online giants, the Primark fire, bus lanes and limited parking we can no longer stay in business.

“We would like to thank all our regular customers for their support over the years and will miss you all.”

Craftworld is now having a closing down sale and will continue to trade until all stock is sold.

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers said the closure was a “major blow” for retail in Belfast and for the 10 people who will lose their jobs.

“Retail is suffering badly in Belfast and in the run-up to Christmas and the start of the new year the city centre was much busier, but nevertheless the bus lanes along with car parking charges are forcing people to shop in some of our other towns,” he said.

“The whole traffic problem needs to be looked at again because I am being told on a regular basis by retailers and shoppers that it is not a good experience going into Belfast because it takes so long due to the number of vehicles on our roads.

“All of us, and especially elected representatives and trade bodies, need to do much more if further businesses are not to pull down their shutters.”