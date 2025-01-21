Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special event recognised the power of partnerships between the cultural and commercial sectors this week.

Hosted by Arts & Business NI as part of its first ever Creativity Week, the gathering at Belfast’s Crescent Arts Centre celebrated the impact that creative partnerships have across Northern Ireland each year with the aim of inspiring more businesses to connect with the arts.

Organisations including Established Coffee, Belfast City Airport and Translink addressed the audience on the benefits they have gained from partnering with the arts sector. Belfast City Airport demonstrated how its project with Cinemagic, the IGNITE youth leadership programme, has helped over 100 young people build invaluable skills and gain confidence, whilst creating new business connections. Translink spoke about how by collaborating with Seedhead Arts, the formerly derelict York Street/Whitla Street underpass was brought to life by 15 talented local artists, engaging the local community in the process and elevating what is now a welcoming and vibrant space near Translink's brand-new fully accessible station at York Street.

Established Coffee introduced its new partnership with Maiden Voyage Dance which will invest in community and creativity and in addition also aims to enhance the workplace experience for staff at the popular coffee shop through restorative movement sessions. In Your Space circus performers dazzled guests at the Celebrating Creative Partnerships event, Maiden Voyage Dancers performed a stunning dance piece and poet Niamh McNally read her evocative piece ‘Line Work’, commissioned as part of the York Street underpass transformation project. Other organisations across Northern Ireland have been sharing their success stories on social media or through special events throughout Creativity Week.

Mary Nagele, CEO of Arts & Business NI said: “We believe that the arts are truly a magic ingredient for success in business. Year on year we see how creative partnerships breathe new life into organisations, helping them innovate or reach new audiences, revitalise their workforce or engage with local communities.

“The arts can help an organisation tell its brand’s story in a way that resonates differently than traditional marketing or provide a connection to the community they otherwise couldn’t reach.

"Creativity can light up staff in a way that corporate training may never achieve. Equally, arts organisations benefit greatly from partnering with businesses, through financial support, broadening their connections and developing their talent. “Creativity Week has been about letting as many people as possible know about this golden opportunity at our fingertips and spreading the message far and wide about the many ways in which the arts are driving innovation across NI.”