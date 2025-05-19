Catalyst’s leading competition for aspiring entrepreneurs, INVENT is officially open for 2025 applications with a top prize of £25,000 set to be claimed by the overall winner. Pictured is Ryan Lafferty, CEO, Dia Beta Labs Ltd, Fiona Bennington, director of entrepreneurship and scaling, Catalyst Niall Devlin, head of business banking NI, Bank of Ireland and Claire Kelly, INVENT programme manager, Catalyst

Catalyst has officially launched its flagship competition aimed at supporting and spotlighting early-stage startups and entrepreneurial talent across Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast business hub Catalyst has officially launched INVENT 2025, its flagship competition aimed at supporting and spotlighting early-stage startups and entrepreneurial talent across Northern Ireland.

Applications are now open, with a top prize of £25,000 up for grabs for the overall winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run in partnership with Bank of Ireland, INVENT is a high-profile innovation competition that offers a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas to a panel of expert judges. The competition will culminate in a finale awards ceremony at ICC Belfast on October 23.

With a total prize fund of £55,000, each category winner will receive £5,000, while the overall winner will secure an additional £20,000. A separate £2,500 prize will be awarded to the best student entrant.

Claire Kelly INVENT programme manager at Catalyst said: “The creative quality throughout entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland is continuing to soar, with new start-ups and big ideas coming to fruition every year. We are delighted to launch INVENT 2025 and continue to shine a light on our brightest minds who could be the key to solving many real-world problems.

“Last year we refreshed our categories and got a whole host of new ideas through the competition, and so we are excited to build upon these and see what this year’s candidates bring to the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Devlin, head of business banking NI at Bank of Ireland UK, headline partner for the INVENT Awards, explained: “Fostering entrepreneurship and celebrating innovation are at the core of our long-standing partnership with Catalyst. It’s why we're pleased to renew our support for the INVENT programme which showcases what can be achieved when the right support is provided to enable entrepreneurs to learn, grow and develop.

“Bank of Ireland opened its first branch locally in 1825 and we have been supporting entrepreneurs and enterprise ever since. As we look to the future, we’re more focused than ever on creating the right conditions to enable local entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive.”

Building on the success over the years, INVENT 2025 will have six categories reflecting that innovation comes in various forms from reimagining leisure experiences to exploring environmental solutions. Each category provides a distinctive opportunity for a product or service to differentiate itself and capture the interest of key influencers and decision-makers in the region.

The categories are:

Creative Leisure: Innovations in entertainment, creativity, and recreation, from reshaping film to pushing fashion boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Horizons: Environmental sustainability innovations, from waste reduction to green technology, healing and preserving the Earth.

Future Business: Transforming the business landscape with innovations in financial technology, cybersecurity, data management, and business robotics.

BioBreakthroughs: Pioneering work in Life Sciences, welcoming advancements in healthcare technologies and the understanding of living organisms.

Living Well: Celebrating innovations that enhance quality of life, from SportsTech to mental health solutions and lifestyle products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uncharted Ideas: For pioneering products or services beyond the usual - presenting ideas that don't neatly fit elsewhere, a unique exploration of innovation. Participants won't know the type of innovations they're up against.

Winning the top prize in 2024, Dia Beta Labs Ltd was the first winner of the then brand new BioBreakthroughs category. An innovative and future-thinking company, Dia Beta Labs Ltd is developing transformative treatments which take a holistic approach to metabolic disease management. These treatments provide high quality, sustainable weight loss through preferential targeting of fat whilst sparing muscle, whilst rescuing insulin-producing cells of the pancreas which are lost over time as the disease progresses.