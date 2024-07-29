Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established in 1852, Carson McDowell, ‘NI's most dynamic law firm’, recently filed accounts showing turnover of £21.3m recorded in the year ending 30 April 2024, up from £19.7m in 2022/23

A historic Belfast law firm has hailed a "significant accomplishment and a crucial milestone" with turnover passing the £20million milestone for the first time.

Carson McDowell was established in 1852 by William H Carson and Alexander McDowell, and is led by managing partner Roger McMillan and senior partner Neasa Quigley. It employs more than 200 people across its offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm was shortlisted in a number of categories at Insider's Northern Ireland Dealmakers Awards earlier this year, including Corporate Law Firm of the Year.

Recently filed accounts show turnover of £21.3m was recorded in the year ending 30 April 2024, up from £19.7m in 2022/23.

Profit available for discretionary division among members grew to £10m from £9.1m the previous year.

Roger McMillan, managing partner at Carson McDowell, told Insider: "Pushing through the £20m mark and achieving a turnover of £21.2m is a significant accomplishment and a crucial milestone in Carson McDowell's journey of growth and success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland law firm Carson McDowell has filed its latest accounts (image credit: Pixabay)

"Over the last number of years, the firm has continued to thrive despite a period of unprecedented economic change. This wouldn't have been possible without the incredible support of our clients and the hard work and dedication of our talented team members across our Belfast and Dublin offices.

"Throughout the year, we have remained committed to investing in our sectors and services, utilising strategic hires and internal promotions to enhance our performance. Our lawyers have been actively involved in numerous major transactions and legal cases, serving regional, national, and international clients who rely on our expertise.

"Our work sees the firm continue to outrank all other legal firms in NI in both leading legal sector guides, Chambers UK and the Legal 500.