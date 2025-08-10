From celebrity visitors like Gloria Hunniford, Richard Wilson, Adrian Dunbar, and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, to families seeking connection with local history, Headhunters is the only finalist from Northern Ireland, selected from hundreds of exceptional independent businesses across the UK

A loved and treasured Enniskillen business is on track to scoop a prestigious accolade on the national stage.

Located on Darling Street, Headhunters is the only finalist from Northern Ireland, selected from hundreds of exceptional independent businesses across the UK. The Love Your High Street Awards celebrate the local legends breathing life into Britain’s high streets, with the overall winner to be decided by public vote.

A truly unique attraction, Headhunters blends traditional haircuts with a deep reverence for Fermanagh’s rich railway heritage. Founded in 1981 by brothers Nigel and Gordon Johnston, the business has welcomed generations of customers with warmth, nostalgia, and an experience “unchanged by time.”

Some clients have been visiting since the shop first opened, and now Headhunters is serving third-generation customers.

In 2002, the brothers transformed the adjoining ladies' salon into a railway museum – a tribute to their lifelong passion for Irish railways

and the need for a permanent space to house artefacts.

Headhunters Barber Shop & Railway Museum has been named one of eight finalists in the prestigious Love Your High Street UK Awards 2025, hosted by the British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA). Pictured is brothers Gordon and Nigel Johnston at work

The result is a heritage hub housing one of the largest collections of small Irish railway memorabilia, representing lines such as the Great Northern Railway (Ireland), the Sligo, Leitrim & Northern Counties Railway, and the Clogher Valley Railway.

Operated entirely by volunteers and recognised with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the museum is a registered charity offering free admission to all. Visitors come from across the globe, and the site is dog-friendly, community-focused, and a popular destination for school visits, heritage talks, and events. A standout feature is a large model railway, particularly popular with children – including those who are neurodivergent – making haircuts a more enjoyable experience.

From celebrity visitors like Gloria Hunniford, Richard Wilson, Adrian Dunbar, and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, to families seeking connection with local history, Headhunters is far more than a barber shop – it’s a living, breathing celebration of culture and community.

Nigel Johnston and Issac Johnston working on the Model Railway at Headhunters Railway Museum

Barber Nigel Johnston expressed his pride at the nomination: “It is a great honour for us to be recognised as a small family barber shop and railway museum from our island town of Enniskillen and the only finalist from Northern Ireland.

"The confirmation that we had firstly been nominated by our wonderful customers and then selected as a finalist came as a complete surprise and is very humbling for us and all the railway museum volunteers.

"As the world’s only barber shop and railway museum we enjoy meeting visitors from far and wide, sharing our heritage on the high street. We are overwhelmed by the response from the local community and further afield to the news that we have been selected as a finalist and we are grateful for everyone’s support, showing how much our high street is loved.”

Now, Headhunters needs your vote to clinch the top spot and showcase Enniskillen’s high street on a UK-wide platform.

Rob Bell enjoying the model railway at Headhunuters Barber Shop & Railway Museum

Voting is open until August 27 with the winner announced on September 1

Vote now via the Headhunters Barber Shop & Railway Museum facebook page or directly at: https://bira.co.uk/campaigns/lyhs/lyhs-awards-finalists