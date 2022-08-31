News you can trust since 1737
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2022 General views of a strike at Belfast City Hall organised by the Communications Workers Union. Workers from Royal Mail, BT and the Post Office took part in the strike where they demanded a pay rise and raised awareness of the cost of living crisis. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

CWU NI regional strike rally: 9 images from today at Belfast City Hall

This is what it looked like today at Belfast City Hall.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:10 pm

If you weren’t there, soak up the atmosphere with these pictures.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2022 General views of a strike at Belfast City Hall organised by the Communications Workers Union. Workers from Royal Mail, BT and the Post Office took part in the strike where they demanded a pay rise and raised awareness of the cost of living crisis. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

2. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2022 General views of a strike at Belfast City Hall organised by the Communications Workers Union. Workers from Royal Mail, BT and the Post Office took part in the strike where they demanded a pay rise and raised awareness of the cost of living crisis. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

3. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2022 General views of a strike at Belfast City Hall organised by the Communications Workers Union. Workers from Royal Mail, BT and the Post Office took part in the strike where they demanded a pay rise and raised awareness of the cost of living crisis. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2022 General views of a strike at Belfast City Hall organised by the Communications Workers Union. Workers from Royal Mail, BT and the Post Office took part in the strike where they demanded a pay rise and raised awareness of the cost of living crisis. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

