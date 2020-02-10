Cyber Security Centre is officially launched

A new Cyber Security Centre has been officially launched which will provide advice and guidance to citizens and businesses to help them become more cyber resilient.

Based in Queen’s Centre for Secure IT in the heart of the growing cyber hub in the Titanic Quarter, the centre will help deliver the Cyber Security: A Strategic Framework for Action document.

Sue Gray, Department of Finance Permanent Secretary, said: “Cybercrime is a significant threat to our public services, businesses and individuals which makes cyber security a priority area for government. Working collaboratively across the public, private and community sectors the NI Cyber Security Centre has a key role in ensuring business and citizens are better informed when it comes to protecting our technology, systems and data.

“Getting cyber security right means we can capitalise on the opportunities the connected world offers, boosting our prosperity while at the same time ensuring we are properly protected.”

The centre will work closely with a range of partners including the National Cyber Security Centre, the PSNI Cyber Crime Unit, academia and the wider cyber community to better respond to cyber threats and ensure public, private and third sector organisations have access to the right advice, guidance and support to become more cyber resilient.

Ciaran Martin, CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, said: “The opening of this new centre is a hugely positive development for Northern Ireland. It will bolster the digital resilience and strength of the whole community here. At the NCSC we look forward to working closely with our Northern Ireland counterparts as we develop ground-breaking new products and services to help all of us meet the fast-evolving cyber threats.”

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “I am delighted the PSNI is playing its part in delivering Cyber Security: A Strategic Framework for Action. We now live in a digital era where modern technology has transformed the way we work, communicate and socialise with one another, and with this comes an increased risk of criminals seeking to exploit us. We all need to work collaboratively to combat this type of crime. The expertise of all who work within this new hub will educate and promote awareness in the private, public and community sectors and together we can all work to keep people safe from cyber-crime.”

Further information on the NI Cyber Security Centre can be found at www.nicybersecuritycentre.gov.uk.