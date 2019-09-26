Cybersecurity firm creates 120 new jobs

A California based cybersecurity company will create 120 new jobs at its new development and delivery centre in Belfast.

Contrast Security is a pioneer in making software safe from cyber attacks.

The new development centre in Northern Ireland is part of the company’s international expansion, including serving companies worldwide in key verticals such as financial services, eCommerce, retail, insurance, healthcare, enterprise IT and technology companies.

Invest Northern Ireland, has offered £786,500 towards the creation of new jobs, which should attract an average salary of over £30,000.

Alastair Hamilton, CEO Invest NI said: “Cybersecurity is one of the greatest challenges facing the public, private and third-party sectors. In today’s digital world every major company across almost every industry is building software to empower the digital experiences consumers expect.

“As more products and services are procured, delivered or operated via the internet, the risk of security breaches by well-organised, highly-motivated criminals increases daily.

“The new centre will include an R&D team of software developers to help create new innovative products, along with sales and marketing teams to support the company’s European growth plans. Over the next three years, 120 jobs will be created, contributing nearly £4million annually in additional salaries when fully operational.”

Invest NI says that the cybersecurity industry in Northern Ireland is on course to employ almost 1,700 cybersecurity professionals, generating salaries of over £70m each year.

Alan Naumann, CEO at Contrast Security, commented: “There are 30 million developers worldwide and our job is to enable them to easily deliver software that is inherently secure and built to withstand sophisticated attacks. To do this, we have ambitious plans to expand our footprint across Europe and the team here in Northern Ireland will be crucial to helping us achieve this. Access to experienced professionals, strong technical universities, and the proximity to our European customer base makes Northern Ireland the right choice. We are very grateful for Invest NI’s support.”