Dale Farm reports robust financial results and celebrates end of £70m Co Tyrone cheese plant expansion..'The completion of our Dunmanbridge investment represents a significant milestone'
Dairy cooperative Dale Farm has reported robust financial results and celebrated a major investment at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Cookstown.
Farmer members gathered at the Glenavon Hotel recently to hear updates on business performance, market trends, and the priorities shaping the year ahead.
The cooperative recorded a strong set of results for the year ending March 2025, with group turnover increasing by £91 million to £722.4 million and net profit before tax rising to £31.9 million, up from £29.8 million the previous year.
Dale Farm’s strong results for the year were achieved despite challenging market conditions. The cooperative paid an average milk price of 43.67 pence per litre in 2024/25, delivering a competitive and sustainable return for its members, whilst undertaking investment to strengthen the cooperative for future generations.
A key milestone celebrated at the AGM was the completion of the £70million expansion of the cheddar cheese processing facility at Dunmanbridge, Co Tyrone. Now fully commissioned, the new plant is performing exceptionally well, and is delivering in process efficiency, product quality, and environmental performance.
Speaking after the meeting, Nick Whelan, Group chief executive, Dale Farm, said: “Our commitment to sustainability goes hand in hand with our commitment to our farmers.
"As a farmer-owned cooperative, our purpose is to create a profitable, progressive, and environmentally responsible business that delivers for our members and the wider agri-food sector.
“The completion of our Dunmanbridge investment represents a significant milestone, enhancing processing efficiency and reducing our carbon footprint, while ensuring we remain competitive in an evolving global market.
“This year’s AGM brought together a record number of members, reflecting the strength of engagement across our cooperative.
"This year marks 30 years since the establishment of our cooperative, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved together as the business has grown over the past three decades. We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth, aligned with our Future Strong Sustainability Framework, that benefits our 1,300 farmer owners and the communities in which we operate."