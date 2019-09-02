Danske Bank apologise after payments issue

Danske Bank has apologised to customers after “an issue with payments”.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the bank said: “We’re aware of an issue with payments coming in and Direct Debits/standing orders going from some Danske accounts this morning.

“We’re looking into this and will get back to you with an update as soon as possible.

“Thanks for your patience and understanding while we investigate.”

Now, the bank has said the payments are being “processed” to affected accounts.

The spokesperson said: “All payments should now be processed to accounts affected by this morning’s issue.

“We’re really sorry for the worry and the inconvenience this has caused our customers.

“Please be assured, no customers will incur a fee as a result of this issue.”