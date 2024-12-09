Darragh McCarthy to receive the Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his highly impactful leadership within the Financial Services Industry

By Claire Cartmill
Published 9th Dec 2024, 14:17 BST
A transformative leader in financial services, the Belfast man has grown FinTrU to employ over 1,500 professionals across Belfast, Londonderry, Letterkenny, London, New York and Porto

Ulster University, the Times Higher Education University of the Year, is set to honour the talents and incredible achievements of an inspirational Northern Ireland business leader as it prepares to bestow a series of Honorary Doctorates this winter.

This year’s honourees include Darragh McCarthy, founder and CEO of Northern Irish born, global financial services firm FinTrU.

The founder and CEO of FinTrU, a global financial services firm established in 2013, Darragh has grown the company to employ over 1,500 professionals across Belfast, Londonderry, Letterkenny, London, New York and Porto.

A leader focused on creating high-quality professional employment and fostering entrepreneurial spirit, Darragh’s influence extends well beyond profit.

Outside FinTrU, he serves as vice president of the Belfast Chamber Board, a member of the City of London’s Innovation and Growth Advisory Board and hair of the Fellowship Programme Advisory Board for the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building.

This year’s honourees also include two-time Olympian Ciara Mageean and elite golfer Leona Maguire, music manager of acts including The Rolling Stones and Celine Dion, Joyce Smyth and contemporary art visionary Hugh Mulholland.

Congratulating this year’s cohort of Honorary Graduates, Ulster University vice-chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew, said: “Graduation is a special time of year when we celebrate our outstanding graduates as they come together with friends and family to mark their academic achievements.

"This winter, we are looking forward to also honouring five individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields. These individuals demonstrate great talent, creativity, and integrity, and we hope they will be an inspiration to the whole Ulster University community.” 

The honorary doctorates will be conferred during winter graduations which take place from Friday, December 13 to Thursday 19 across Belfast, Coleraine and Londonderry.  

