Date revealed: Krispy Kreme to give-away 10,000 dozens of doughnuts to celebrate highly anticipated new shop in Belfast
Iconic American doughnut brand, Krispy Kreme, is bringing joy to Belfast this February with an exciting giveaway of 10,000 dozen original glazed doughnuts to celebrate opening of its first shop in Northern Ireland.
Following the success of the first week of sampling, where 5,000 dozens were given away, Krispy Kreme will be giving away further 1,000 dozens per day from February 19 to 23, making it the sweetest week of the year for Belfast residents, commuters, and visitors alike.
As part of the opening celebrations in Victoria Square, Krispy Kreme will also be offering a special prize for the first person in the queue on opening day: a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
Make sure to get in line early for your chance to claim this sweet reward! Plus, vouchers for the second and third in line, as well as exclusive merch for the first 50 customers in the queue!
The new Krispy Kreme shop is set to open on Wednesday, March 12 at 8am, and doughnut fans will be able to enjoy the iconic range of irresistible doughnuts, including the melt-in-your-mouth iconic Original Glazed™, along with new seasonal and specialty flavours, coffees, shakes and soft drinks.
Krispy Kreme Belfast store opening details:
Grand Opening Date: March 12, 2025
Opening Hours:
Monday 09:30 - 18:00
Tuesday 09:30 - 18:00
Wednesday 09:30 - 18:00
Thursday 09:30 - 21:00
Friday 09:30 - 21:00
Saturday 09:00 - 19:00
Sunday 13:00 - 18:00
Krispy Kreme invites everyone in Belfast to join the festivities, get their hands on some free doughnuts, and experience the excitement leading up to the grand opening of the new shop. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the fun and win your share of 10,000 dozens of doughnuts!
