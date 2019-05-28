Davison Canners launches new own brand range as business reaches into new markets

Armagh based food company Davison Canners is launching its own brand of desserts and puddings as it continues to pursue growth through diversification.

Simply Puddings is the outcome of a £1.4m capital investment which included a new bespoke manufacturing facility.

The facility, built in 2018, has allowed the company to develop and produce a new range of hot eat desserts and puddings.

Over the same period, the firm has seem employment jump from 14 to 90.

“Davison Canners has traditionally been an apple growing and processing business, but as a result of this investment has now diversified into hot-eat desserts,” said Invest NI Director of Food & Drink John Hood.

“The company initially used our popular Innovation Vouchers to retain specialist expertise from Loughry College’s Food Innovation Centre to develop the new dessert range.

“This then led to the investment in the new facility and to exploring new export markets, such as participating at Gulfood last year where we helped introduce them to potential customers.

“As a result, the company has secured new orders with a major food retailer in Dubai, and is also now selling its new dessert range to leading retailers in Great Britain and Republic of Ireland.”

Invest NI has offered Davison’s almost £150,000 of support towards the capital investment and development of the new product range.

“We are continually reviewing our business model and looking for ways to expand into new areas, said company MD Alan Davison.

“With Invest NI’s support we have diversified our business with a new product range, secured new orders in GB and Dubai and are now launching our own branded range of desserts – Simply Puddings.

“As a result of these investments in the business we have increased the number of employees from 14 to 90 in just two years, and we hope to grow this further in the coming year.

“As a family business we are passionate about what we do, and we are excited about this next stage of our business growth.”