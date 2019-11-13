Deal sees seven local taxi firms snapped up

A total of seven taxi firms in the Craigavon area have been taken over as part of a significant expansion by Belfast-based operator fonaCAB.

The company confirmed it had acquired Anytime Taxis, Autocabs, Call-A-Cab, Check Cabs, Eden, K Jays and Minicabs Taxis in a deal finalised on Monday, November 11.

A spokesperson for fonaCAB indicated that all existing depot telephone numbers are still in use, with calls being directed to a new contact centre based at Carn Road, Portadown.

“Every existing driver and every member of desk staff have been offered a position with fonaCAB,” the spokesperson added.

“Passengers will still benefit from the local knowledge and relationships they have built up. Indeed, many of the depot owners are staying on with us to drive for fonaCAB.”

The company said it hoped the acquisition would improve booking availability and despatch times, with drivers having moved over to using the fonaCAB booking system. Taxi users will be able to book, track and pay for their journey using the fonaCAB app.

Meanwhile, the newly-acquired depots are due to be refurbished and re-branded over the coming weeks. “Passengers will still be able to book their taxi and wait from each of these locations,” the spokesperson added. “The fare structure that was in place at each of the depots is still in place. We will consider standardising fares over time to simplify matters, but for now nothing has changed.”

Members of the public who hold accounts or regular bookings with the acquired firms have been told these will continue to operate.

The development marks a significant expansion for fonaCAB, Northern Ireland’s largest taxi firm.

The value of the acquisition has not been disclosed.