New state-of-the-art vehicles with enhanced comfort, onboard toilets, and high-speed WiFi now serving routes between Londonderry, Belfast, Dublin Airport and city centre

Popular passenger transport company Aircoach has unveiled a state-of-the-art fleet of 10 new coaches for passengers travelling to both Belfast International and Dublin airports from Londonderry and between Belfast, Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre.

An investment of £3 million in the new fleet comes as the approaching summer season will see thousands of visitors travel between North and South and to Ireland’s two main airports on the company’s 705X service.

The new luxury coaches will bring a number of improved features and upgrades including onboard toilets, reclining seats and high speed wifi.

The new fleet will provide seamless transportation options for commuters, students, holiday-makers and visitors, offering an efficient and reliable service from the North West region to Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre, including direct routes from Belfast to Dublin Airport and City Centre (O’Connell Street).

In addition to the new fleet, Aircoach is introducing a new Young Person Fare offering even greater value on this popular route. Families can enjoy a 10% discount, with significant savings also available for group bookings.

All ticket options and best fares are available online at aircoach.ie.

Launching the new Aircoach fleet are Kim Swan from Aircoach, Anna Doherty from Derry Chamber and Odhran Dunne from Visit Derry

Kim Swan, managing director of Aircoach said: "We are thrilled to launch these new passenger coaches, designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“As the holiday season approaches and people begin to make travel plans, we are excited to introduce this state-of-the-art new fleet where comfort and convenience go hand in hand.

“The investment reflects our commitment to delivering the best travel experience possible for our customers and in particular for those travellers making longer journeys.”

The new fleet comes into operation from today (Tuesday).