Department of Finance to deliver workshops

The Department of Finance’s Innovation Lab is running a two day workshop for small businesses to test new ideas and tools to create and deliver great customer experience in a fast changing marketplace.

The initiative will take place on November 4 and 5.

There is no charge for the workshop which will look at how better understanding customers through techniques such as user profiling can set businesses apart from the competition.

The workshops are taking place during Belfast Design Week, as part of the ‘User-Factor’ project aiming to strengthen innovation in SMEs which is funded by the Interreg Atlantic Area Programme.

To find out more or book a place, visit http://belfastdesignweek.com/