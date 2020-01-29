Developer submits planning application

Bangor Marine Ltd. has submitted a comprehensive planning application for the development site located at Queen’s Parade and Marine Gardens in Bangor.

This is a significant milestone towards seeing the major £50 million regeneration project delivered in the town. Bangor Marine Ltd. is a consortium made up of a number of leading companies including the Karl Group and Farrans

The proposed scheme is made up of; Marine Gardens Public Realm combining external events space, cafes, sheltered promenade and kiosks, beach, seafront lawns, children’s play area and water feature, a hotel, a destination/cinema building, residential units, commercial/retail/restaurant space, office space, a play zone, refurbishment of existing commercial properties, basement car park, and marketplace and courtyard squares.

Welcoming the application, the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey MLA, said: “This is a huge step in the right direction for the redevelopment of Bangor’s town centre. We are one step closer to the £50 million investment in Bangor, which will create much needed jobs, shops, offices and homes, and will create an attractive place for people to visit. Having seen the computer generated images, it is a genuinely exciting time for Bangor, breathing life and vitality back into the heart of the town.

“Now that the developer has submitted the Planning Application, I am encouraging everyone in Bangor to get involved, share their ideas, and make their voices heard in the consultation that follows.”

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Alderman Bill Keery said: “The regeneration of Queen’s Parade is critical to the future of Bangor and working with Council’s plans to help regenerate the Bangor Waterfront will help to maximise the economic growth potential of the wider Borough of Ards and North Down.

“With the formal planning application now submitted, I am delighted that we are taking such a significant and exciting step forward in this important investment project.

“We very much look forward to working with Bangor Marine Ltd, alongside colleagues from Department for Communities, to help make Bangor a vibrant, attractive and cohesive place for residents, visitors and investors alike.”

Aran Blackbourne, from Bangor Marine Ltd, said: “We are delighted to submit our exciting plans for the transformation of Queen’s Parade and Marine Gardens in Bangor. Submission of these plans follows a period of extensive and meaningful engagement with Ards and North Down Borough Council, the Department for Communities and, most importantly the people of Bangor.

“We welcome the overwhelmingly positive feedback received during our far-reaching pre-application community consultation and look forward to working with all project partners and statutory agencies to support a positive planning outcome. Bangor Marine is committed to progressing this application through to conclusion and hope to begin work on these exciting plans as soon as possible.”