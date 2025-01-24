Developers of a £250m mixed use site in Lisburn have launched a public consultation

A public consultation on the £250m 10 year expansion of Lisburn City has been launched today (Friday).

Developers, Neptune Carleton LLP have made new proposals for a 50/50 mixed development of 1,290 homes and commercial units at the Blaris site on the outskirts of Sprucefield. Planning approval has already been signed off by the council and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for a M1-Knockmore Link Road, which will “unlock” the development plans. Agents for the developers, Clyde Shanks spoke the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) from the event centre, saying: “At this stage we are making a proposal for an outline case at Blaris, which will see co-operation with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) Local Development Plan (LDP). “There will be provision of 20% affordable housing and we expect the residential construction to be rolled out over three phases beginning in 2026 and finishing the final phase in 2036. “The development will be unlocked by the delivery of the M1-Knockmore Link Road, significantly improving regional connectivity and easing traffic flow in the local area.” LCCC has outlined plans for housing growth of approximately 12,000 new-builds in its LDP-2032, but they are subject to a consultation with Northern Ireland Water (NIW). Concerns over future development at the Blaris site were previously raised in council chambers in November 2024 when NIW identified the development as being at risk due to pressure on its waste-water infrastructure. However, according the the consultation released today, Neptune Carleton LLP says: “Discussion and engagement is continuing between the applicant and NIW to progress matters.” There are due to be three residential phases of construction of the Blaris master-plan that will also include commercial and health centre developments. Details of potential businesses and health care providers are unknown at this time. A previous application for 1,300 homes was approved by LCCC in March 2021. However, it was ‘called in’ by DfI and issued with a ‘notice of opinion’ to refuse the housing development. An appeal by LCCC has since been made to the planning Appeals Commission (PAC) though it is likely to be 2026 before any progress will be made on the case. A fresh application for a new outline planning permission is expected to be submitted to LCCC by the spring time with the earliest possible date being 24 February. The consultation material is now available to view online at https://clydeshanks.com/public-consultations/. The consultation event will take place this afternoon (Jan 23) at the Premier Inn Lisburn, 136-144 Hillsborough Rd, Lisburn, from 4pm to 7pm.