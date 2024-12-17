Diaceutics secures new contract with a global pharma customer which is expected to be worth up to $5.1m over 24 months

By Claire Cartmill
Published 17th Dec 2024, 19:02 BST
The Belfast scientific services provided during the contract term will facilitate a global outreach and education program for the Customer via the DXRX platform

Diaceutics, a listed technology and services provider to the pharma and biotech industry based in Belfast, has secured a new contract with a global pharma customer which is expected to be worth up to $5.1m over 24 months.

The scientific services provided during the contract term will facilitate a global outreach and education program for the Customer via the DXRX platform.

The contract will see Diaceutics leverage its laboratory network and DXRX platform to engage 50 pathology laboratories across the US and other major pharma markets to support the Customer's recently approved oncology therapy.

Diaceutics has secured a new contract with a global pharma customer
Diaceutics has secured a new contract with a global pharma customer (Image credit: Pixabay)
placeholder image
This new contract, which represents Diaceutics' second largest contract ever, may extend beyond 2026 should the initial term be successful.

Ryan Keeling, chief executive of Diaceutics, said: "This is a very significant contract win for Diaceutics and demonstrates that our strategy to increase average spend per brand is succeeding.

"More importantly, this engagement has the potential to deliver a meaningful impact to patient lives and clinical outcomes with Diaceutics working closely with our customer to bring this new therapy option to patients in need."

